Jussie Smollett Releases Powerful Anti-Trump Music Video

Empire’s Jussie Smollett just released “F.U.W.” — short for “f***ed up world” — a provocative music video that takes aim at the Trump administration. The black-and-white video was released on Jussie’s YouTube page, and was visually produced and directed by the singer.

In a statement, Jussie said, “It’s an artistic expression…My view of this sick cycle, an era in which we must fight our way out before it’s too late…Train your daughters and sons to be soldiers of love, despite and in spite of this F#$* Up World.”

Throughout the music video, we see references to controversial issues that have arisen during President Trump’s first 100 days in office, including the travel ban, women’s rights, and the Dakota Access Pipeline construction. Jussie never mentions Trump by name, but he uses his likeness via a mask. Jussie calls out Trump making fun of people with disabilities, as well bringing up the fight for transgender bathroom rights. It’s serious stuff, but Jussie couldn’t help but use some pop culture references as well. He takes a dig at Kellyanne Conway and her alternative facts, and the “Cash Me Outside” girl, who went viral thanks to Dr. Phil.

At the end of the day, Jussie’s main goal in all of this is to just spread the message of love — via resistance, of course.

