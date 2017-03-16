Julie Andrews And Other Celebrities React to President Trump’s Proposed Budget Cuts

The Trump administration released a preliminary 2018 budget proposal, which details many of the changes the president wants to make to the federal government’s spending. The proposal raises the defense budget $54 Billion or 9%. To pay for an increase in defense spending other areas need to be cut. The cuts would eliminate funding for 19 agencies, one of which is the National Endowment for the Arts. Also proposed was cutting key revenue sources for PBS and NPR. The proposed cuts and elimination of some programs angered a few outspoken celebrities.

Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Watson Hamilton penned a letter for CNN.com in an attempt to rescue the arts. They wrote, “This is mind-boggling to us, considering how much the arts benefit our lives and our world.” Another powerful quote from the mother-daughter team was “The arts are fundamental to our common humanity.”

Julie wasn’t the only one as Jamie Lee Curtis and others took to Twitter. Jamie said “After all the wars are fought what remains are people, art, nature and culture. Trump can try but he cannot cut us out of the picture.”

Billy Eichner stood up for everyone’s favorite big bird, saying, “Trump cutting funding to SESAME STREET but Melania has all the taxpayer money she needs to stay in her penthouse in NYC.”

Mark Ruffalo continues to speak out against President Trump and tweeted out a Daily Kos story, writing, “Ignorant, unskilled, sick, hungry, cruel and violent—what Trump’s budget would do for America.”

Finally Judd Apatow tried to use humor to take on this dire situation, “Without the arts in America all we have is… Trump.”

