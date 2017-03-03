Julianne Hough Parties With Nina Dobrev and Other Friends at Her Bachelorette Bash

Sure, tasting cakes and trying on dresses are special moments leading up to a wedding, but it’s the time-honored tradition of the bachelorette party that’s hands-down the most fun. Bride-to-be Julianne Hough certainly seems to be enjoying her own bash, which kicked off Thursday in Mexico.

A group of women, including longtime friend Nina Dobrev and actor Aaron Paul’s wife, Lauren, are by Hough’s side as she prepares to marry NHL player Brooks Laich, who she began dating in 2014 and agreed to marry in August 2015.

Related: Julianne Hough Recounts the ‘Magical and Sweet’ Night She Got Engaged

Photos Hough and Dobrev have shared show the women rocking bikinis on the beach — naturally, Hough was also wearing a “Bachelorette” sash and bridal veil — and sipping cocktails in a tropical paradise. Of course, they did shots!

View photos Hough’s bachelorette party included shots. (Photo: Instagram) More





Still, they weren’t too naughty. Dobrev posted a photo of their group workout. “Gotta work on the bikini bod when you go on a BEACHelorette,” Dobrev captioned this snap. Who knew that some bachelorette parties included such a thing?





As awesome as their party seemed, it was just getting started. On Friday, People reported that the gang boarded the Celebrity Equinox liner from Celebrity Cruises.

View photos The bride-to-be sported a special sash and veil for the festivities. (Photo: Instagram) More

Related: Julianne Hough Potty Trains in Anticipation of Her Wedding

Hough, 28, and the 33-year-old Laich initially planned to wed last summer but later decided not to rush it. She confirmed in November that they were well on their way to walking down the aisle, although they still had details to finalize.

“I haven’t picked a dress,” she told ET. “We have set a date, so that’s good.”

Traditionally, the bachelorette and bachelor parties come just before the wedding, so expect Hough’s personal photographer, Dobrev, to be sharing photos from the reception soon.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: