Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Go on a Safari Adventure During 2nd Half of Honeymoon

This honeymoon just keeps going and going!

After enjoying an envy-worthy beach getaway in Seychelles, East Africa, newlyweds Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich decided it was time for a little adventure. The Dancing With the Stars judge and NHL pro checked into Angama Mara safari lodge, which is located in the national reserve wilderness of Maasai Mara in Kenya, South Africa.

PHOTOS: Julianne Hough Goes Topless, Bares Her Bum While Celebrating 'Honeymoon Birthday' With Husband Brooks Laich

Over the course of their stay at the lodge, Hough, 29, and Laich, 34, witnessed the annual great migration, spotted an elephant, went up in a hot air balloon and indulged in a breakfast bush picnic. Just as they did during the beach portion of their honeymoon, the two have been sharing loads of photos from their safari getaway on Instagram -- and they're certainly dressing the part!

The couple's hot air balloon ride appeared to be one of Hough's favorite moments from the trip, as she captioned one pic while up in the sky: "My only form of transportation from here on out guys...🎈#binoculars #gamechanger #honeymoon #safari."

WATCH: Ryan Seacrest Congratulates Ex-Girlfriend Julianne Hough After She Marries Brooks Laich

As for her new husband, Laich seemed partial to the breakfast bush picnic and naps in the great outdoors. "On a trek in the Savannah, sometimes you need a quick 5...... @juleshough you got me right? 👀 #safari," he quipped.

MORE: Derek Hough Sweetly Reflects on Julianne's Wedding -- 'I Witnessed My Baby Sister Marry the Man of Her Dreams'

Ahead of their whimsical honeymoon, Hough and Laich tied the not on July 8 on a lake near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, but the star-studded soiree didn't exactly go off without a hitch. Check out what happened to the couple's bridal party while en route to the wedding reception:

Related Articles