Julianne and Derek Hough’s ‘The Bachelor’ Viewing Party Gets... Weird

Julianne Hough isn’t in the market for a bachelor — she’s preparing to tie the knot — but she’s all about of celebrating this season of the reality show and did so last night with her brother Derek and friends. Let’s just say it was The Bachelor at the next level.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 28, shared Instagram Stories from her Monday night viewing party. Things started out relatively simple — a bunch of women (including her friends Kind Campaign co-founders Lauren Paul, wife of The Path‘s Aaron, and Molly Thompson) sitting around the living room hanging out. Wine and food were being served, there were fur babies (Lexi!) and real babies, and, of course, many jokes about bachelor Nick Viall and the women vying for his love.

Related: ‘The Bachelor’ Recap: ‘I’m Living My Nightmare’

But wait — what’s that? Massage tables? Yes, at one point, Julianne announced that “Derek went to a whole other level of The Bachelor and got two massage tables while we are doing this… The Bachelor on a whole other level!” The room was dark, but she zoomed in on them. Massage therapists from Zeel, which does in-home massages, were hard at work on two people mostly covered with white sheets.

“This is the best night of my life,” someone is heard saying in the background, presumably someone who was up for the next massage, to which Julianne responded, “This is the weirdest night of your life.”

Watch it here:





Hairspray Live! star Derek, with whom Julianne made the party scene Sunday at the Golden Globes, appeared to be on one of the tables and Julianne kept zooming in on him (and various body parts like his toes) and chortling. It seemed she had a hard time focusing on the show — and we can’t say we blame her. Getting a massage is an amazing experience, but getting a massage in the middle of a crowded living room while listening to a bunch of whiny women fight over a man? Not the most relaxing experience.

Julianne’s own days of being bachelorette are nearing a close. The blonde, who became engaged to NHL player Brooks Laich in August 2015, recently said she set a wedding date. Let’s just hope Derek, who was recently best man to DWTS buddy Mark Ballas, doesn’t have a big part in the planning. Things could get… weird.