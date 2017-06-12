Julia Stiles Pregnant With First Child

Julia Stiles is going to be a mom!

The 36-year-old actress' rep confirms to ET that Stiles and her fiance, Preston J. Cook, are expecting their first child later this year. On Monday, Stiles cradled her baby bump in a stylish LBD when she posed for a photo with radio presenter Nick Snaith of Magic FM in London, England.

View photos



Getty Images

WATCH: 9 Pregnant Stars Who Have Walked the Oscar Red Carpet With a Baby Bump

Stiles has been promoting her upcoming thriller, Riviera, which will air on the U.K.'s Sky Atlantic.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star got engaged to Cook, whom she met when he was a camera assistant on 2015's Go With Me, on Christmas Eve in 2015.

NEWS: Jaime Pressly Is Pregnant With Twins. Admits It Was a 'Complete Shock'

Watch the video below to see Stiles' gorgeous engagement ring!

Related Articles