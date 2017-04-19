Julia Roberts Named People’s ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman’ for 5th Time

Julia Roberts has been named People magazine's World's Most Beautiful Woman for a record fifth time.

The 49-year-old actress was first given the coveted title 26 years ago, and tells the publication that she's "very flattered."

She's also ahead of pal George Clooney, who's been named Sexiest Man Alive only twice. "I'm going to mention that in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year," she quips to People.

Roberts says that she's "currently peaking" in life, and gushes over her 14-year marriage to Danny Moder and her role as a mother to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, 9. "I mean every day my husband walks in the door it's like a recurring dream. I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!'" she says.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the Oscar winner also noted that she can't wait to show her twins the movies she's made. "There's nothing more thrilling than creating a piece of work and feeling like you have some triumph to bring home and lay at the feet of your family," she explained. ""I can't wait for my daughter to see My Best Friend's Wedding. I mean, that will be sweet."

This time last year, Jennifer Aniston was named World's Most Beautiful Woman, and coincidentally was starring alongside Roberts in the film Mother's Day. In an exclusive interview with ET, the actress revealed that she was intimidated by her co-star, exclaiming, "Because it's Julia Roberts! Oh my gosh!"

