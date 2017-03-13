Julia Louis-Dreyfus Posts Elaine Dance to Celebrate Son’s Team Clinching NCAA Bid

Julia Louis-Dreyfus broke out her famous Elaine dance this weekend. The Seinfeld star posted a video to celebrate Northwestern University making it to the NCAA tournament.

She wrote, “We’re going to the dance, boys!”





Julia, a Northwestern alum, has been seen cheering on her team a lot lately. But in case you didn’t know, her son, Charlie Hall, also plays for the team.

The proud mom and Emmy winner posted a series of photos over the weekend. After a Northwestern win, she naturally treated herself with some dessert bursting with school spirit.





She also posted a shot of the big screen and wrote, “Go Cats.” Northwestern ended a 78-year curse this season and is making its first-ever trip to the big dance.

