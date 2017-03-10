Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cheers on Son Charlie Hall at Northwestern Basketball Game

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one proud mama!

The Veep star was all smiles on Thursday, as she and husband Brad Hall cheered on their youngest son, Charlie Hall, at his college basketball game at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

The 19-year-old collegiate basketball player is a sophomore at Northwestern University, where his parents are both alums. The walk-on entered the second round of the Big Ten Tournament with a little over a minute left to go in the game, helping to lead the team to a blowout 83-61 victory over Rutgers.

As Charlie made his way onto the court, Julia took out her phone to snap a few pics, as Brad stood up, loudly clapping in support of his son.

Following the game, Julia took to Twitter to share a "fascinating bts interview with #B1GCats," which was a post-game interview conducted by her son with his teammate, Nathan Taphorn.

Back in January, Julia couldn't stop gushing over her 6' 5" son while chatting with the Chicago Tribune. She told the outlet she and Brad try to make it to as many games as possible, whenever their schedule permits.

"We think [Charlie] is outstanding in every regard," she said. "We're his biggest fans."

"We do not miss a game -- either physically or on TV -- and we have BTN2GO on our phones," she added. "It's just a matter of our production schedule. If we can be there, we are."

As the Wildcats advance to the third round of the Big Ten Tournament, taking on Maryland on Friday, we can only hope for more total mom reactions from Julia.

