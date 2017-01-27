Judy Garland’s Remains Moved From New York Burial Place to L.A.’s Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Judy Garland is returning to Hollywood … well, sort of.

PEOPLE has learned Garland’s remains have been removed from her burial place in New York and are currently en route to John F. Kennedy Airport to be flown to Los Angeles where she will be re-interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

The move is being made because her previous burial place did not have room for plots for her children (including Liza Minnelli) and grandchildren to be buried with her, PEOPLE confirms.

The Wizard of Oz icon died tragically from an accidental barbiturate overdose in London in 1969 at age 47.

Among those buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery are Cecil B. Demille and founding members of The Ramones, Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone.

“Emotionally, none of us ever overcame it,” Garland’s ex-husband, Sid Luft, writes of her shocking death in a new memoir, Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland – crafted from notes left unfinished before his own 2005 death, and excerpted in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

“Judy Garland was a very rare mix of shattered nerves and insecurities, self-destructiveness, and suicidal tendencies but also a true genius,” Luft adds. “She was to me the greatest talent who ever lived.”



