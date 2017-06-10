Judd Apatow Calls Wife Leslie Mann ‘The Greatest Thing That Has Ever Happened to Me’ as They Celebrate 20 Years of Marriage

Congratulations to Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann!

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary Friday, and the mastermind behind hits like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up posted a loving tribute on Instagram to commemorate it.

“Today is the 20th anniversary of my marriage to the brilliant, hilarious, amazing Leslie Mann,” he wrote in the caption of a photo from their wedding day. “The greatest thing that has ever happened to me.”

The photo, a black and white snapshot, looks to have been taken on a beach. The pair — who met in 1995 and married in 1997 — have been hilariously adorable together.

At the 2015 Oscars, they joked about their choice of drinks for the after parties that take place on Oscar night.

“We’ll be drinking a lot and then eating a lot and drinking more,” Mann quipped to E!’s Will Marfuggi on the red carpet. “It’s a three-hour event, right? Just until other people come, then it’s like seven more hours.”

Apatow added, “It’s a lot of time, so we’ll be balancing drinking and eating.”

The couple share two daughters together, Maude, 19, and Iris, 14.