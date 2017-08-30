Joy-Anna Duggar Is Expecting Her First Child!

There’s a baby on the way for Joy-Anna Duggar!

The Counting On star and her husband Austin Forsyth are expecting their first child together, they tell PEOPLE exclusively.

The two first met when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church. After a whirlwind three-month-long engagement, Joy-Anna, 19, wed Austin, 23, in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas, in front of a packed church of more than 1,000 family and close friends. Following the couple’s ‘I dos,’ they jetted off to Geneva, Switzerland, for an “incredible” honeymoon.

Now that they’re home and settled into life in Arkansas near Joy-Anna’s famous family, they’re thrilled for the next stage of their lives.

“I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!” she says.

As for Austin, he’s cherishing every moment of fatherhood.

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” he says. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

So, will Joy-Anna follow in her parents’ footsteps and have a large family of her own?

“We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle,” she told PEOPLE after the wedding. “And we are putting it into his hands.”

Congrats to Austin & Joy Forsyth on the precious lil one on the way -- we're so excited for you guys! https://t.co/hRditmNoET #BabyForsyth — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 30, 2017

Following the couple’s announcement, sister-in-law Anna Duggar, who is pregnant with her fifth child, took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to congratulate the couple: “Congrats to Austin & Joy Forsyth on the precious lil one on the way — we’re so excited for you guys!”

Counting On returns Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

