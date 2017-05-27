Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Are Married

Her big day has finally come: Joy-Anna Duggar is officially a married woman!

On Friday, the 19-year-old said “I do” to Austin Forsyth, her fiancé of nearly three months, in front of a packed church full of family and close friends.

“We feel so happy and so excited,” the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Leading up, it was so surreal until I was walking down the aisle and then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s actually here.'” a teary-eyed Joy-Anna says, adding, “We are going to be traveling for our Honeymoon for awhile.”

“A lifetime,” adds Austin.

The pair, who got engaged just a few months after announcing their courtship on the special episode of Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding in November, were friends for 15 years before entering into a courtship.

In February, Joy-Anna told PEOPLE that she and Forsyth have “gotten to experience so much already in our relationship,” including “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.”

“It’s really special that I got to grow up with him and my family knows him really well,” Joy-Anna said at the time.

“Watching my sisters go through that with their courtships sets a really good example,” added the Counting On star. “I was able to ask them just a lot of questions and wisdom about what they did and didn’t do and then just making it special. Showing him how much I appreciate him, it’s been amazing.”

A new season of Counting On, with Joy-Anna and Austin’s wedding featured in the premier, returns June 12 on TLC.