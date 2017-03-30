Josh Murray Calls the Cops on Amanda Stanton Amid Breakup Drama

Breaking up is hard, even if (maybe especially if) you fell in love on TV. On March 20, things went from bad to worse between Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton when Murray called the police on his former fiancée. Murray and his assistant, Hayley Watts, placed a “keep the peace” call to the cops while Watts was attempting to get Stanton to return the keys to a car that Murray bought for her last October — before they called it quits. “I was there with a police officer trying to make a peaceful exchange trying to receive the [car] keys from Amanda,” Watts explained. An Irvine, Calif., police official added, “It was a dispute over a car and perhaps some items in the car. It basically resolved itself. No arrests were made. There was no criminal activity of any sort.”

Watts told E! News that Stanton had taken things from Murray’s home following an argument on March 13 (which may have been the “items in the car” the cop mentioned). “I had been speaking with Amanda about getting the car back. Josh purchased the vehicle. It’s all in his name, but he let her use it when they were together and had plans to be a family,” Watts contended. “I told Amanda she had two options: She would have to get a lender for the remaining balance of the vehicle [if she wanted] to keep it, or she could give it back.” Watts claimed Stanton said that “the only way she’d give it back is if she was ordered by a judge.”





The remaining balance on the Audi Q5 was ballparked to be about $30,000. The way Stanton tells it, she agreed to handle it once she returned from her trip (she was in Fiji for a bit) — only to find that Murray sent cops to her house the same night she got back. “He said, ‘OK,’ and we were going to handle it on Tuesday,” she reported. “I got home on Monday night and was cooking dinner for my daughters when there was a knock at the door and it was the police.” Stanton said she was “very cooperative” when the cops showed up and “gave them the keys right away.” She added that she got herself a new car the next day. “If anything, it was just weird that he called the police when he didn’t have to. We don’t talk anymore. I don’t know why this had to happen. I thought once we cut our ties and he had his car back, we’d be done with each other.”

Although there was no violence during the handoff, Watts is now claiming that Stanton was verbally abusive toward her. “In front of her daughter, Amanda proceeded to call me ‘Fatty’ a number of times. Repeatedly,” Watts told E. “She was body-shaming me in front of her daughter. It was really hurtful. She knows I have struggled with my weight.”

View photos Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton falling in love on TV. (Credit: Rick Rowell/ABC) More

Murray and Stanton got engaged during the September 2016 Season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, but their relationship devolved quickly soon after and, after a fight at KIIS-FM’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, they split. There was a brief moment at the beginning of 2017 when it appeared they may have reconciled, but that blew over quickly. “Josh was tired of this kind of drama,” Watts said. “Right now, they’re done.” In response, Stanton said, “It’s all a lie! It’s just really frustrating. He doesn’t even have a personal assistant.” She added, “I don’t know why I woke up to all this. I thought things were fine.” Apparently, they’re not.





