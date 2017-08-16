Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton Welcome Second Child

Josh Hartnett‘s new baby is Here on Earth!

The actor, 39, has welcomed his second child with longtime girlfriend, actress Tamsin Egerton, The couple are also parents to a 21-month-old daughter, who joined the growing family in November 2015 and whose name has yet to be released.

In an Instagram story posted the first week of August, Egerton, 28, noted she was celebrating World Breastfeeding Week by nursing. And on Monday, the pair were spotted walking with their children in Hampstead, England, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Reps for Hartnett and Egerton had no comment on the baby news.

Hartnett and Egerton announced their happy news at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February, with the actress joking of the beignets she was eating at the time, “This is not feeding the baby nourishment.”

For the evening, the Camelot star showed off her barely-there baby bump in a long-sleeve black gown with a high neckline, gold pumps and matching shoulder bag.

The Penny Dreadfulalum has kept mostly private concerning his older child, but told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan in April 2016 that “She’s the apple of my eye, she’s perfect in every way.”

“It puts things in a totally new perspective, of course,” he said. “Your ego just melts away when you have a new kid — your heart leaves your body, and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while.”

“It’s really terrifying, but it’s beautiful. I love it more than anything — I wish I would’ve started earlier,” Hartnett continued at the time of parenthood, adding of his daughter,”But I’m so glad that she is the one that I’m raising.”