Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton Expecting Second Child

Tamsin Egerton is pregnant!

The actress’s baby belly was on full display while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party alongside partner Josh Hartnett on Sunday, where she happily noshed on beignets.

“This is not feeding the baby nourishment,” joked Egerton, 28.

The couple posed for photos during the evening, where the Camelot star wore a long-sleeve black gown with a high neckline.

Egerton and Hartnett, 38, have been together since 2012 and welcomed a daughter in late 2015.

“She’s the apple of my eye, she’s perfect in every way,” the Penny Dreadful alum told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan of his then-5-month-old little girl in April, admitting he was getting no sleep as a new dad.

“It puts things in a totally new perspective, of course,” Hartnett added of fatherhood. “Your ego just melts away when you have a new kid — your heart leaves your body, and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while.”

It seems the couple has a lot of love to pass on, as the longtime actor has embraced fatherhood with fervor.

“It’s really terrifying, but it’s beautiful. I love it more than anything — I wish I would’ve started earlier,” he admitted. “But I’m so glad that she is the one that I’m raising.”

Hartnett has a slew of films set for a 2017 release, including The Long Home, The Ottoman Lieutenant and Oh Lucy!

Aside from her run as Guinevere in Camelot, English actress Egerton is known for her roles as Holly Goodfellow in the 2005 film Keeping Mum and Chelsea Parker in 2007’s St Trinian’s.