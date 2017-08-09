Josh Brolin Reveals He's Feuding With James Cameron Over 'Avatar' Sequels

Josh Brolin isn't holding anything back.

Sporting a patterned cardigan over a simple white T-shirt and jeans, the 49-year-old actor swoons on the cover of Esquire's September issue. In his accompanying interview with the magazine, he opens up about his career, Instagram and his feud with Avatar director James Cameron.

While chatting with Esquire, Brolin reveals Cameron recently approached him about a role in one of the Avatar sequels. He says he turned it down, but his decision caused tension.

"If I don't want to do Avatar, I'm not going to do Avatar," he explains. "James Cameron's f**king calling me this name and that name. Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, 'Hey, man, why'd you say that?' I'd go, 'Because it happened.'"

Norman Jean Roy/Esquire

Although fans won't see Brolin in any of Cameron's fantasy film sequels, his upcoming projects will make up for it. The California native has a number of movies in the works, including Only the Brave, Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War.

"I'm having more fun and I'm acting more than I ever have in my life," he says. "In the morning, it's like I've taken half a cup of coffee and half a cup of liquid LSD and I'm tripping all day. And then there's no consequence and I actually get paid for it."

Brolin also admits he's having fun with Instagram. If you're not following him, you're clearly missing out! He posts everything from inappropriate food pics to sweet snaps with his family to photos highlighting his ripped body.

"I love it. I have no shame," he confesses. "I'm not trying to pimp my career with it. I just don't give a s**t. It's stuff that matters to me."

Many of those posts feature snaps of his wife, Kathryn Boyd. The two tied the knot in North Carolina last September, and have been seemingly inseparable ever since.

