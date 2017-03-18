Josh and Anna Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 5

Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting their fifth child.

The couple announced the baby news via a blog post on the Duggar Family's website on Friday.

"For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family," reads the post, noting the marital struggles that they have overcome. "Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We've learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time."

The new baby comes two years after the pair's marriage was rocked by infidelity. In 2015, Josh, entered a faith-based rehab facility, shortly after it was revealed that he was unfaithful to his wife.

"As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year," the post continues. "Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!"

Josh and Anna, both 29, are already parents to four children: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus and Meredith.

