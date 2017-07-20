Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tasha McCauley Welcome Baby Boy No. 2

Congrats, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tasha McCauley!

The Snowden star and his wife welcomed a baby boy in June, Gordon-Levitt's rep confirms to ET. No other details, including the child's name, have been released.

The 36-year-old actor and McCauley were spotted the month prior having lunch in Beverly Hills, California, with a very visible baby bump on full display.

RELATED: Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Wife Tasha McCauley Expecting Baby No. 2! See Her Baby Bump

While the notoriously private couple, who married in December 2014 and welcomed their first son less than a year later, haven't revealed the names of either of their children, Gordon-Levitt did tell ET that he was elated to join the ranks of fatherhood.

"It's wonderful and it makes me really happy," he said during an interview in 2015. "I am just so happy."

MORE: Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Life as a New Dad: 'It Makes Me Really Happy'

For more on the happy family of four, watch the video below.

Related Articles