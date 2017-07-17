Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Welcome Baby Boy — Find Out His Name!

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have welcomed their first child together — find out his name!

He’s here! Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have welcomed their first child together. According to E! News, Peretti gave birth to a baby boy named Beaumont Gino Peele on July 1.



The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 38, announced she was expecting in February via Instagram. "Beyonce schmonce," the actress captioned a photo of her baby bump, while referencing Beyoncé's headline-making announcement that same month.

The new parents surprised fans by secretly tying the knot in 2016 after getting engaged in November 2015.

"Eloped a bit ago ... our only witness was this lil guy," she captioned an Instagram post in April 2016 of her dog sitting next to a bouquet of flowers and a wedding band.

The Key & Peele co-creator, 38, later confirmed their discreet union during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I am married to actress Chelsea Peretti," he announced during a game of trivia.

The couple, who first started dating in 2012, celebrated with a baby shower in June.

