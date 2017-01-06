Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Fiancée Mara Lane Welcome Son Wolf

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and His Fiancée Mara Lane Welcome Son Wolf

Jonathan Rhys Meyers is a dad!

The actor and his fiancée, Mara Lane, welcomed son Wolf Rhys Meyers on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to E! News.

Lane reportedly gave birth to Wolf in the couple’s home and he was delivered by a midwife.

In December, Lane took to Instagram to announce that the pair was expecting their first child together.

“#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord #SantaBelly,” Lane captioned a photo of her showing off her burgeoning baby bump as she posed next to Santa.

Meyers, 39, and Lane have been together since January 2013 and reportedly got engaged in December 2014.