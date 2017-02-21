Jonathan Cheban Body-Shames Woman on Instagram After She Calls Him Out for Wearing Fur

If you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say anything at all. Apparently, Jonathan Cheban never learned that valuable life lesson, as demonstrated by his recent attack on a woman who called him out for wearing fur. After the animal activist commented on Cheban’s attire, he took to social media to critique her appearance. Spoiler alert: He wasn’t impressed. “Of course you wear glasses lol,” he wrote before declaring, “Everything a [mess]” and telling her to “Get some lips.”





Naturally, this drew a quick response from the vegan (who posts about animal rights on the regular). “So, @jonathancheban’s response to me calling him a #furhag is, I’m a loser for wearing glasses and I need lip injections,” she wrote. “Wow! This is @kimkardashian’s best friend. Great message to women out there. You’re not pretty unless you wear contacts and have lip injections. He is turning into Jocelyn Wildenstein!! I’m never getting plastic surgery! We are beautiful just the way we are! Oh, and it’s spelled *mess.*” In case the name Jocelyn Wildenstein doesn’t ring any bells, she’s a New York City socialite known for extensive facial surgery that left her with a very … let’s call it distinctive look.



But Cheban wasn’t done yet and blasted back with these gems. “Worst looking vegan alive. If thats vegan give me beef!!!” He then added that she had a “huge chin,” “wrinkles,” “and fat.”





The vlogger commented on these critiques too. “Now, @JonathanCheban thinks I need a chin implant and I’m fat with wrinkles,” she shared before taking a more general lesson from their interaction. “This is why teen girls commit suicide.” She went on to declare a mission against the Kardashians as a whole, by association. “This is the ‘Kardashian brand.’ All natural is ugly and fake plastic is beautiful,” she said. “I’m not going to let him continue to body shame women anymore.”

Just as a quick reference point, this is what the woman in question looks like.





Following their tiff, Kim Kardashian‘s BFF set his account to private, which did not go unnoticed by @sophisticatedvegan, who took a moment to thank those who supported her in her battle with the reality star and reiterate her feelings about plastic surgery. (She’s not into it.)





You can’t help but wonder what Kim thought about all this — especially in the wake of her Paris assault, after which her revealing social media habits were scrutinized. Whether she gave her bestie any advice on how he might have handled this better remains unknown, but it’s probably a safe bet that he won’t post any pictures wearing fur any time soon — unless they resurrect this old Halloween costume, that is.





Ahh, the good ol’ days.





