Jon Gosselin Did Not Actually Strip at His Strip Show, But Claims He ‘Broke the Internet’

Put your dollar bills away, ladies. Turns out that Jon Gosselin was less Channing Tatum in Magic Mike and more Christina Aguilera in Burlesque.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star put on a big show for his 40th birthday Saturday night after confirming his appearance as a male entertainer with Men Untamed at the Atlantic City, New Jersey hotspot. However, he did not actually strip.

Gosselin's performance was far more tame than anticipated, as he instead showed off his dance moves rather than his bare assets. While fully clothed, he strutted his stuff to Justin Timberlake's "Sexy Back," Ginuwine's "Pony" and Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy." The former TLC reality star also did take off his shirt, only to reveal a tank top underneath adorned with a picture of a six-pack, according to E! News. "To my family, I apologize," he shared, just before giving a Hawaiian lei to his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.

Club goers weren't disappointed by the star's modesty, with one woman reportedly sticking a 100-dollar bill down his pants. Gosselin ended the show with a balloon-filled spectacle while 50 Cent's "In Da Club" blasted, stating, "I know it's not what you expected, but the guys are great."

Shortly after the show, the father of eight shared a video to Facebook explaining his surprising performance and how he inadvertently misled fans and the press.

"Hi, I'm Jon Gosselin, and I just broke the Internet. And I messed with the media a little bit. I've been under media scrutiny for a good part of my life, and with filming and the media, it's an editor's decision how I'm portrayed. When it comes to the media, some are worse than others."

"So why did I do this?" he continued. "Because I wanted to give myself the best 40th birthday present ever. I wanted my family and friends to be there, and why not have a huge party in an amazing venue?"

Shot in a variety of settings -- with several outfit changes -- throughout Atlantic City, the lengthy clip continued: "Stripping?! Who said I was stripping? I'll tell you who said I was stripping. Some of the media said I was going to take my clothes off based upon a flyer. April 1st? April Fool's Day? Where did they get stripping? Oh, I get it. Men Untamed. Men Untamed is a choreographed male burlesque show, not a strip club."

Gosselin also said some of the proceeds from the one-night-only show were donated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. "Here's another thing," the star added. "Not only could I have my 40th birthday here and have my family and friends and pay myself, I could donate a portion of the proceeds to my favorite charity, St. Jude's."

The clip concluded with Gosselin telling fans to stay tuned for more. "What started out as a great social experiment turned out to be an incredible experience, and I'm glad planet Earth still cares about me," he said. "Stay tuned for more in 2017, there is a lot more to come."

"I'm an integral part of the show," Gosselin previously told ET about his performance on Saturday. "Being a part of something is a blessing."

