Jon Bon Jovi Was the First Person to Break Pink’s Heart — and She Told Him So When They Met

Pink, in 2016, loved Jon Bon Jovi from an early age, and let him know all about it when they met after she became famous. (Photos: Getty Images)

Hey, Pink — we feel ya.

In honor of Throwback Thursday, the “Setting the World on Fire” singer, 37, posted a photo with her “first love,” a man going by the name of Jon Bon Jovi, 55. It turns out that Pink, who has been married to Carey Hart since 2006, had a thing for the superstar when she was still in her single digits — and by “thing” we mean she crushed on him so hard that it hurt deep inside when he said “I do” to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, in 1989.

The photo was of Pink during a dark hair phase — and Jon looking pretty much how he’s looked for the last 20 years — though he’s pretty gray these days. She was more than a little excited to be next to him. “tbt. Jon,” she wrote. “When he got married I didn’t come out of my room for a week. I still remember coming home from gymnastics, I was in the car with my mom when they announced on the radio that Jon married his high school sweetheart Dorothea. I was 8 or something.”





Pink continued, “It was the first time I had my heart broken. I yelled at my poster on the wall and then removed it and put Sebastian Bach up in its place. I told him all of this when I met him. I think he said, ‘you’re as crazy as they say.’ You have no idea, Jon. #younglove#illbethereforyou #hairbands#wanteddeadoralive #firstlove.”

The Bon Jovi frontman eloped at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in April 29, 1989. (Pink was 9.) People in our office remember the day the news broke — and girls were calling into local radio stations and crying. The hair band icon went on to have four children with his teen sweetheart, though he’s made it clear that he hasn’t “been a saint.”

Actress Diane Lane actually spoke out about having dated Jon four years before his nuptials — in 1985. It lasted for five months. “I think every girl should have such a wonderful experience when she’s that young,” Lane said on Watch What Happens Live. She also talked about how she has “some photos of him packing for his Slippery When Wet tour. “Just all the jockstraps were lined up on the floor for the whole band to get through the whole tour.”

As for Pink’s own love life, her marriage to Carey Hart has had a few bumps, but they seem made for each other — as evident by his push present for her — a custom motorcycle — after she recently gave birth to their second child. See, it may have taken another 30 years, but she finally met her match.

