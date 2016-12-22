Johnny Depp Wants Amber Heard to Pay $100,000 in Legal Fees Per New Court Docs

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle rages on.

In new court docs filed by Depp's divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by ET, Depp is asking that the court order Heard to pay $100,000 toward his attorneys' fees and costs.

Depp also wants to be allowed to deduct that amount from his next divorce settlement payment to Heard if she fails to pay within 10 days of the court's order.

The 53-year-old actor has incurred nearly $1 million in attorneys' fees and costs with Wasser and her office, according to the filing. A court hearing on this motion is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2017.

Additionally, Wasser questioned Heard's behavior, claiming the 30-year-old actress acted "erratically" and "uncooperatively" throughout the case. The lawyer also said Heard's most recent court filing of a Request for Order on Dec. 13 was "entirely unnecessary."

"The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny -- the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family's emotional well-being, and his finances-appears to be of no interest to Amber," Wasser stated in the court filing.

In the Request for Order motion, Heard's team implored the court to order Depp to uphold his end of their divorce settlement.

According to documents obtained by ET, the former couple previously signed a Deal Point Memorandum, outlining what each party would pay and responsibilities they had to uphold. Heard's lawyers claimed Depp has not followed through on several points listed in their agreement.

