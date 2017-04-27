Johnny Depp Dresses Up as Captain Jack Sparrow at Disneyland

Disneyland visitors got the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday, when Johnny Depp dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow popped up in several places during the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Naturally, his performance was caught on tape while fans were freaking out.

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017





You know those little Disney Myths like…Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well… pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017





Life is complete! Just saw Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean @Disneyland !! #PiratesoftheCaribbean pic.twitter.com/33lLTGmHng — Patricia (@MissLovelyCuppy) April 27, 2017





Johnny’s appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow comes just a month before the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean is set to be released. But this isn’t the first time the actor has worn his Sparrow costume in public: At the end of last year, he visited a children’s hospital in Australia dressed as the captain.





But Johnny doesn’t dress up only as Jack Sparrow. Just last year he dressed up as his other Disney film character, the Mad Hatter, and once again surprised fans at Disneyland via video:

Yesterday, Disney announced that next month’s premiere of the newest Pirates will take place at the Shanghai Disney Resort. Do you think Johnny will attend as Captain Jack Sparrow?

