Johnny Depp Allegedly Spent $7,000 on a Couch from Keeping Up with the Kardashians for His Daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp is refusing to reimburse his former business managers for thousands of dollars in expenses that he and his employees allegedly racked up on a TMG credit card, according to a new filing by the management firm on Thursday.

Over the course of his time with TMG, Depp allegedly used the card to buy “worthless chatzki” and personal memorabilia, including $7,000 to buy and store a couch from the set of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as a gift for his daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

This is the latest court filing in a bitter court battle between Depp and his former business managers. Depp sued TMG in February for $25 million in a fraud lawsuit. TMG then filed a cross-complaint, claiming the actor lived an “ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost [him] in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.” The case is ongoing.

“Today, the Mandels defied Judge Beaudet’s previous order to strike their ‘allegations’ that are nothing more than another attempted character assassination of Mr. Depp,” Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman told PEOPLE of the filing. “It is their latest desperate act, but it will not save the Mandels from the consequences that are coming in this fraud case.”

Although Depp paid for millions in expenses for the TMG credit card over the years, the company claims he stopped making payments after firing his business managers in mid-March of 2016. Therefore, the company claims it has been forced to pay off the approximately $55,000 that was still owed on the card.

According to the amended complaint, TMG opened a credit card in the name of The Mandel Company dedicated to Depp’s expenses, “as is customary with certain high-profile clients concerned with privacy.” The court documents state that there were seven cardholders, mostly non-TMG employees, authorized on the account, which had no spending limit.

Over the course of Depp’s time with the company, TMG claims the actor and his employees “used the card to cover millions of dollars in Depp expenses.”

These purchases allegedly include:

Well over $500,000 in rental fees for some of the many storage warehouses Depp used to store his “Hollywood collectibles and other items that he obsessively purchased over the years.” At some points, Depp allegedly required TMG to check his eBay account twice a day to make sure he was winning bids on items that included “worthless chatzki related to Depp himself.”

Over $60,000 in “non-covered medical costs.”

$1,000,000 on expenses related to his Bahamian island, including $123,000 of charges relating to his 2015 wedding to Amber Heard and $9,500 for “safari” thatch hut material.

$17,000 in handbags and luggage at Prada in Beverly Hills.

$7,000 at Tom Ford “for a few suits and pocket squares.”

$7,000 to buy and store a couch from the set of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as a gift for his now 18-year-old daughter.

RELATED VIDEO: Fight Explodes Over Johnny Depp’s Lost Millions

While TMG claims Depp knows the expenses were incurred on his behalf, the company says the actor “simply refuses to pay his debts.”

“Today TMG filed its amended Cross-Complaint, which includes the mirror image of Johnny Depp’s tenth claim for declaratory relief,” TMG said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Depp’s exorbitant spending remains at the center of this case,” the statement continued. “The Cross-Complaint is being redacted because Depp is doing everything in his power to hide the identity of the friends and family to whom TMG supposedly distributed money without his authorization. Depp knows how ridiculous he will look when these false allegations are publicly disclosed.”

The new paperwork was filed after a judge last week ruled that Depp’s spending habits were not currently relevant to TMG’s original complaint.