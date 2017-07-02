John Stamos Shades Drake Bell After Josh Peck Wedding Drama: ‘I Didn’t Even Want to Go’

John Stamos really knows how to rub it in!

The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet pic with his Grandfathered co-star, Josh Peck -- alongside a message seemingly throwing shade at Drake Bell.

"I got invited to the wedding and I didn't even want to go. #Honeymoon," Stamos captioned the snap.

Peck tied the knot to Paige O'Brien on June 18, in a wedding attended by famous friends like Stamos and his Drake & Josh dad, Jason Nash. Not invited to the event, however, was Drake himself.

In now-deleted tweets, Bell declared that "ties are officially cut" between him and Peck.

"When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear…," Bell tweeted the day after Peck's nuptials. "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha."

ET caught up with Peck and Bell's Drake & Josh sister, Miranda Cosgrove, last week, who weighed in the wedding feud by revealing that she wasn't in attendance at the event either.

"I'm just happy for Josh. I hope he has a good marriage," she shared. "I only see them once in a while. I'm going to Drake's birthday in a few days."

See more in the video below.

