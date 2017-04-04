John Stamos Helps a Diehard Uncle Jesse Fan Get Engaged

John Stamos had a pretty romantic proposal for one of his biggest fans.

Director and editor Doug Cox reached out to Stamos to see if the actor would help him propose to his girlfriend, Katrina Firenze, who is a huge Uncle Jesse fan. "Let me just start by throwing a number at you," Cox tells the 53-year-old heartthrob in a video posted to Facebook. "Thirty-four percent, John. Thirty-four percent. That is the percentage of space the entire Full House series takes up on my DVR."

"My girlfriend, Katrina, is the most amazing human being I've ever met. She's kind, she's genuine, she can win over a room in seconds. I want to marry this woman, but there's a brick wall in the way: a six-foot-tall Greek god with better hair than me," he continues. "And, John, I have fantastic hair."

Stamos responded to the request for help, and recorded his own message. "From what I see here on this email that you sent, you're a handsome man," he tells Cox. "Nice hair, a beard, beautiful blue eyes. Katrina, I would say yes to young Doug. So I guess this is me asking you to marry him, and I hope you do it."

Needless to say, Firenze freaked out upon watching the video, and repeatedly said "Yes!" to Cox when he asked her to marry him.

"God bless you both and I wish you all the best," Stamos added.

"Have mercy!" Firenze exclaimed.

This isn't the first time Stamos has inserted himself into a fan's romance. In December, the Fuller House star visited Long Beach Memorial Hospital with his Grandfathered co-star, Josh Peck, and upon learning that a patient named Amanda had recently broken up with her boyfriend, Jorge, he decided to give the guy a call and let him know what he was missing.

"We heard you broke up with Amanda so we got our a**es down to the hospital and now we're all dating and we don't need you, Jorge," Stamos quipped. "I think you made a big mistake."

As for Stamos' love life, he's quite smitten with Caitlin McHugh and, according to him, so are his Fuller House co-stars. "They all love her more than me. They're like, 'Is Caitlin coming?'" he joked with ET. "'We don't care about you, is Caitlin coming?'"

