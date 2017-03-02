John Mellencamp on Ex-Girlfriend Meg Ryan: ‘She Hates Me to Death’

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan looked happy together in Italy back in 2013. (Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images)

Doesn’t sound like John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan will take another shot at love.

Mellencamp, 65, appeared on the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday and revealed that his ex-girlfriend is not his biggest fan. The topic was broached after the singer opened up about suffering from agoraphobia in his 20s. Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder whose sufferers live in fear of places and situations that might cause panic. As a result, John “couldn’t leave the house,” despite his red-hot career.

“Do you think relationships with women are affected by agoraphobia and those difficult years?” Stern inquired.

“Oh, women hate me,” Mellencamp replied, adding they “always” end up hating him. “You know, I love Meg Ryan. She hates me to death.”

When asked why the 55-year-old actress “hates” him, Mellencamp explained, “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

Related: Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid’s Son Opens Up About His Parents’ Split

Stern suggested that the rock star call and apologize to the You’ve Got Mail star, but it seems he’s already tried.

“I’ve done that. She just doesn’t want anything to do with me,” he stated. “And I can’t blame her.”

John and Meg split in August 2014 after three years of dating. A source told Us Weekly at the time it was because “distance got to be too much” for the busy couple to handle.

Mellencamp went on to date supermodel Christie Brinkley. They split last summer after a year together, but for the record, she doesn’t hate him.

View photos John Mellencamp and Christie Brinkley dated for a year. (Photo: Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images) More

“We’re still friends, though. … Her and I still talk,” Mellencamp revealed.

John has been married three times: to Priscilla Mellencamp (1970-1981), Victoria Granucci (1981-1989), and Elaine Irwin (1992-2011). It appears he is still on good terms with his third wife.

Related: Christie Brinkley Opens Up About John Mellencamp Split

“I was married to Elaine for 20 years. Elaine and I are still good friends,” he revealed. “Other than Elaine, of all the girls, [Meg] was fantastic.”

Ryan — who was married to Dennis Quaid for 20 years — has kept a low dating profile since splitting with Mellencamp.

“I’m on a little break [from love],” she told Closer in December 2015. “I’m [in love] with my life right now in a way that I adore, with my kids and my world.”

She continued, “I love my age. I love my life right now. I love what I know about. I love the person I’ve become, the one I’ve evolved into. In my life I’ve been scrappy as hell, but I feel easy with things now. I think that comes with age.”

Unfortunately, keeping in touch with ex-boyfriends does not get easier with age.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: