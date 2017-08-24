John Mayer tries to score a date by hilariously creeping on David Foster's birthday post for daughter Erin

There is certainly no shame in this Hollywood Lothario’s game.

John Mayer, 39, brazenly hit on Erin Foster on Wednesday night after her dad, legendary music producer David Foster, wished her a Happy Birthday on Instagram.

“One of the loves of my life and my fav daughter on this day!!! #happybdayerin #iloveyou,” Foster, 67, wrote in the caption.

Then Mayer wasted no time in leaving a comment, asking Foster, “Can you put a good word in for me?”

View photos

Luckily for Mayer, Erin appears to be single. She’s also a comedy writer and performer who starred in the VH1 reality TV show Barely Famous, alongside her sister Sara Foster.

While Erin (or her dad) has yet to respond to Mayer’s comment, it’s safe to say Mayer received many laughs and a few praises on the comment section for his bravery.

“John Mayer’s comment ,” one user wrote, while another commented, “@davidfoster John Mayer.”

“When @johnmayer creeps your IG to hit on your daughter,” another added.

While others thought Mayer might have to prove himself worthy of dating Foster’s daughter: “HBD Icon @erinfoster@johnmayer she’s too fabulous for ya!”



Mayer and Foster are longtime friends, with the musician jamming with Kate Hudson at the birthday party Erin and Sara threw for their father in November.