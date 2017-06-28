John Mayer Responds to Katy Perry Calling Him the ‘Best Lover’ She’s Ever Had

John Mayer doesn't have much to say about Katy Perry calling him the "best lover" she's ever had.

The "Roar" singer ranked her exes in bed during a conversation with James Corden as part of her 72-hour YouTube livestream earlier this month, giving Mayer the top spot while exes Orlando Bloom and Diplo followed in second and third place, respectively.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on Wednesday, Mayer was asked about Perry's comment.

"I don't have a cool-enough thought for you," he confessed. "I've hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I'm having the time of my life. I'm 39 -- I remember 32. I don't wanna do it again."

The musician also opened up about "entering cannabis life," revealing that he's traded weed for alcohol.

"I put it where drinking used to go, and the quality of life has gone up considerably. Drinking is a f**king con. How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard," he said. "There's never an amount that felt like I was succeeding at life. It always felt wrong."

As for how he's influenced a whole new class of songwriters like Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes, Mayer said he "didn't see it coming."

"We don't realize that every five years a motherf**ker is born into the world of music. I don't apply as much from the blues world to my music as I'd like to, but there's a lot to be applied from the blues world spiritually on this: Those guys are me," he shared. "I looked up to Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan. All my heroes were awesome to me, so there's a contract to make the new guys feel accepted."

Mayer may have stayed quiet on Perry during his interview, but he had a lot to say about her in his new song, "Still Feel Like Your Man."

