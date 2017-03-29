John Mayer and Andy Cohen Are Hotel Bathrobe Kinda Close

John Mayer and Andy Cohen’s bromance continues — in soft cotton.

The Watch What Happens Live host shared a candid photo of the still hopelessly devoted to Katy Perry singer lounging in a hotel bathrobe while they had breakfast together on a balcony. Cohen, who only flashed a bare foot for the photo, wrote that he has “the best, weirdest travel karma with @johnmayer where we always wind up in the same city, which means lots of food and a river of words.” He added that Mayer was off again, on the road for his “Search for Everything” tour, and he “can’t wait to see it.”





This is yet another reminder of the strong bond between the pair. Mayer, 39, who has appeared on Cohen’s Bravo show many times, has been buddying around with the 48-year-old Cohen since at least 2012.

We first really took notice, however, when Cohen visited Mayer in Montana in 2014. He even wore flannel and looked rustic, dubbing himself “#MontanaAndy.”





A year later, the odd couple (Cohen is gay, Mayer a notorious ladies’ man) took their love of the Grateful Dead to the next level by going on a road trip together — in Mayer’s EarthRoamer off-road camping truck — to catch five shows from the band’s final tour. (Mayer eventually went on to tour with Dead & Company.)





Cohen also wrote an article about their bromance for Entertainment Weekly, detailing how John accompanied him to gay bars (it was gay pride weekend in San Francisco) and was the “ultimate wingman.” He admitted that from the outside it may seem to be an “unlikely friendship.”

In 2014’s The Andy Cohen Diaries, he mentioned Mayer no fewer than 14 times in his best-selling book, a fact called out by the New York Times in an article called “The Rise of the ‘Bromosexual’ Friendship.” And in his follow-up tome, Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries, Cohen told a story about them being out at Sunset Tower in L.A. when Mayer’s ex Jennifer Aniston was at “the only other table in the restaurant.” Cohen suggested that they go and say hello, but Mayer reminded his buddy that he hadn’t seen Aniston since they broke up and “the Queen of Smartwater would not be having it.”

Mayer recently opened up about his personal life in a New York Times interview, saying, “I’m right on time for my career, and I’m running late for my life.” Mayer, who also dated Perry and Jessica Simpson, went on to say that as he approaches his milestone 40th birthday, “I wish there was somebody to throw me the 40th [party].”

Maybe he doesn’t have a special lady in his life to do it, but he does have good friends like Andy Cohen who won’t let him down.





