John Mayer Admits New Song ‘Still Feel Like Your Man’ Is About Ex Katy Perry

In a recent interview with the New York Times, singer John Mayer revealed that his new track “Still Feel Like Your Man” is about former flame Katy Perry. The two singers began dating in summer 2012 and called it quits in 2015.

The song’s lyrics include, “I still keep your shampoo in my shower / In case you wanna wash your hair / And I know that you probably found yourself some more somewhere / But I do not really care / ’Cause as long as it is there / I still feel like your man.”

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he said.

“And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

Mayer found writing the new album cathartic and inspiring, stating, “There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, OK, John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship. This is something more profound.”

“Still Feel Like Your Man” appears on Mayer’s EP The Search for Everything: Wave Two. A full-length studio album, The Search for Everything, with the song will be released on April 14.

A brief history of Katy Perry’s real estate beef … with nuns:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: