John Legend Just Had a Very Dramatic Airport Experience

It turns out, even John Legend isn't immune to an occasional sticky fingers situation.

Reports that the crooner was alleged robbed of up to $30,000 worth of clothing and accessories were published by New York Daily News, and later picked up by TMZ on Friday afternoon. Legend was quick to jump on Twitter to clear up the story and explain what went down.

According to E! News, the initial news reports from NY Daily News suggested that while leaving John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, Legend approached a cab for a ride and the driver was eventually able to run off with Legend's luggage.

"This story is untrue," Legend clarified on Twitter. "We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me. Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart."

This story is untrue. We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me. Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart https://t.co/an9mKutBcj — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017

"The bag was taken because it was left unattended," he continued to explain. "The airport police caught the person who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag." A correspondent for ABC News in New York later tweeted in photograph of the suspect apprehended in the incident.

Legend summed up the situation with the perfect screenshot from the film Get Out.

"Thanks to the airport police/security," he tweeted. "One could say it's been 'handled,'" he wrote, attaching a photo of all-American hero and TSA icon Rod, played Lil Rel Howery.

Thanks to the airport police/security. One could say it's been "handled". pic.twitter.com/V3k0kvwQkY — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017

