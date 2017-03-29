John Legend Gives ‘Surprise’ Concert at London Train Station

John Legend surprised commuters on Wednesday with an impromptu mini-concert at the St Pancras International railway station in London. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter teased the gig on Twitter beforehand, writing, “Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?” Not surprisingly, he arrived to a crowd of excited fans and a cadre of photographers.

Legend performed a three-song set — which included a medley of his hits “Ordinary People,” “All of Me,” and “Surefire” — on a public piano for the stunned crowd.

The reaction to the impromptu performance quickly circulated on social media:





Who is hogging the piano at St Pancras? @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/S96EHk9Tla — shoshanna stone (@shoshannastone) March 29, 2017





Live Nation UK also posted video of Legend’s arrival and performance on its Facebook page:





John Legend arrives at St Pancras… and surprises Londoners w… ⚡️ John Legend has just arrived in London… and he's about to do something special! ⚡️John brings the Darkness And Light tour to the UK later this year:SEPTEMBER08 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro09 – NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena10 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena12 – LONDON The O215 – LEEDS first direct arena16 – MANCHESTER Arena17 – LIVERPOOL Echo Arena19 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena20 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard ArenaTickets go on sale Friday at 9am: http://livenation.uk/8hFyQX Posted by Live Nation UK on Wednesday, March 29, 2017

The singer was celebrating International Piano Day and is promoting his latest album, “Darkness and Light.” Legend will kick off his world tour in Miami in May and will head to London in September.

