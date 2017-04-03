John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella at Wrestlemania 33; She Says ‘It Was Perfect’

John Cena is known for a lot of roles: He’s a professional wrestler; he’s costarred in movies, such as Trainwreck with Amy Schumer, and he’s even the voice of that Pistachio elephant.

But during WWE’s Wrestlemania 33 event on Sunday, Cena took on a new role as … fiancé. He asked his girlfriend and fellow pro wrestler Nikki Bella to marry him. After getting down on one knee, he said: “I have been waiting so long to ask you this … will you marry me?”





Now, professional wrestling is pretty scripted, so it kind of makes sense that the adorable moment came right after Cena and Nikki teamed up to defeat The Miz and Maryse. All around, great TV.

The two have been dating for five years. It‘s not Cena’s first time in the ring — in terms of weddings, that is. He was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau for three years; they split in 2012.

The newly engaged wrestling couple stopped by TODAY on April 3, where Cena revealed that he’d mentioned getting married to Bella before. It wasn’t exactly romantic; she was about to have neck surgery and was under the effects of anesthesia. He recalled on TODAY, “When they put her under, I made sure to be the last one to wheel her into the OR … [then] I leaned down … and I said, ‘You know someday I’m going to marry you.’”

The two were tight-lipped about an exact wedding date, but Bella called the proposal “perfect” and added, “I’m ready to get this party started.”

