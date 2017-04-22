John Cena and Nikki Bella Go Nude in Celebration of YouTube Milestone

John Cena and Nikki Bella are stripping down!

The newly engaged couple celebrated Bella's 500,000 YouTube subscribers with a sexy nude video -- well, it starts off sexy, anyway.

EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Gushes Over Her Dream Wedding Dress, Details the Moment John Cena Proposed

"We are finally ready to have this huge celebration. Sorry it took a few days. It took a while to convince someone to do this," the Total Divas star says in the video, pointing to her fiancé. "This is a very good idea because why? We got half a million subscribers! So, we are ready to give all of us to all of you."

"I still don't think this is a good idea," Cena quipped, before giving in and pulling down his shorts as Bella removed her silk robe.

"I think my tube's on YouTube!" the actor shouted as he and Bella pranced around in their censored birthday suits. "I think my, uh, yeah ... everything is on YouTube!" Bella added.

Cena then bent over and let out a fake fart in Bella's direction. "What the f**k? Are you kidding me?" she replied. "God, what did you eat? Someone else's farts? You honestly ruin everything."

WATCH: John Cena Gushes Over Getting Engaged to Nikki Bella During WrestleMania -- See the Ring!

While Cena and Bella certainly don't mind going nude for YouTube, many fans are wondering if they would consider televising their upcoming wedding.

ET caught up with the 33-year-old model in New York City on Thursday, where she opened up about wedding plans -- including whether or not cameras will be present when they say "I do."

See more in the video below.

Related Articles