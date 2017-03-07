Joe Manganiello Got Sofia Vergara the Sweetest Anniversary Present

Joe Manganiello outdid himself with this gift!

The Magic Mike star and his wife, Sofia Vergara, celebrated their first anniversary of marriage in November, and in a recent interview, Manganiello revealed that to celebrate the occasion, he gave his wife a truly thoughtful present.

"I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary," the 40-year-old actor told Cosmopolitan UK. "It was about how we met, as well as our courting, and was about 40 pages long… I love my wife a lot."

That is so incredible!

The Hollywood hunk also revealed details on how he courted Vergara after her split from Nick Loeb, and the romantic story involves getting her number from a Modern Family co-star, and taking a flight to see her!

"I was on a press tour when I found out Sofia was single [after splitting from Nick Loeb]," he told the publication. "I got her number from Jesse Tyler Ferguson [Sofia's Modern Family co-star], then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date."

And the rest is history!

Meanwhile, Vergara recently opened up about her husband's birthday, sharing that she's happy he's "getting old."

