Jodie Sweetin’s Ex-Fiancé Justin Hodak Arrested for Third Time After Violating Restraining Order

Jodie Sweetin's scary situation with her ex, Justin Hodak, continues.

The Fuller House star's former fiancé was arrested on Monday for violating a restraining order granted for Sweetin following his two recent arrests. The actress' rep confirmed their split to ET last week.

The first arrest came after Sweetin called 911 after Hodak allegedly threatened to commit suicide on March 18. The LAPD tells ET, "During the course of the investigation he [Hodak] was found to possess a firearm, he is a prior felon, and a prior felon may not possess firearms."

The second arrest came less than a week later, last Friday, when Justin allegedly violated an Emergency Protective Order which stemmed from the first arrest on March 18. Police tell ET, "[Hodak] came back over to the residence which he was restrained from, and officers made contact, and he was arrested for violating a court order."

A week before the split, Sweetin revealed to ET at the Kids' Choice Awards that the wedding plans were up in the air.

"Every time we think about it, it just keeps getting pushed a little bit further," she said, regarding the wedding date.

Hodak proposed to Sweetin in January 2016. The marriage would have been the actress' fourth.

