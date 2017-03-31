Jodie Sweetin Breaks Her Silence After Ex-Fiancé’s Arrest: ‘I’ll Be Just Fine’

Jodie Sweetin will be "just fine" following her recent split from fiancé Justin Hodak.

The Fuller House star took to Instagram on Thursday with a message thanking fans for their support over the past few weeks.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out over the past two weeks," Sweetin captioned a selfie alongside her two daughters Zoe, 8, and Beatrix, 6. "It's definitely been a roller coaster, but with amazing family, friends and fans, I'll be just fine! These two little loves are my everything and we will make it through!! Thank you for all the love!!"

The mother of two ended her optimistic post with the hashtags "#momlife," "#grateful" and "#wegotthisbaby."

Sweetin and Hodak dated for two years and got engaged in January 2016. A rep for the 35-year-old actress confirmed the breakup to ET last week noting that Sweetin "appreciates everyone's understanding for their need for privacy at this time."

On Monday, Hodak was arrested for violating a restraining order that was granted to Sweetin after he was arrested on two previous occasions over the preceding days.

