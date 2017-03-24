Jodie Sweetin and Fiancé Justin Hodak Split

Jodie Sweetin is back on the market!

The 35-year-old actress has split from her fiance, Justin Hodak, Sweetin's rep confirms to ET, adding that "she appreciates everyone's understanding for their need for privacy at this time."

Sweetin and Hodak, who met through mutual friends, announced their engagement in January 2016 after two years of dating. The pair made their last public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards earlier this month, where Sweetin told ET that wedding plans were up in the air.

View photos



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Every time we think about it, it just keeps getting pushed a little bit further," she admitted of a wedding date, singing a much different tune than when she spoke to ET in August.

"We're really excited," the Fuller House star told ET at the time. "We're looking at the end of next year... I've just been so busy with Dancing With the Stars and Fuller House. But once this wraps and I have a little bit of free time, we're going to start jumping into the planning."

This would have been the fourth marriage for Sweetin. The actress shares daughter Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin and daughter Beatrix with ex-husband Morty Coyle.

