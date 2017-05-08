Jodie Sweetin’s Ex-Fiancé Justin Hodak Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison After Entering Plea Deal

Jodie Sweetin's ex-fiance, Justin Hodak, was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Friday.

During a court appearance in Van Nuys, California, Hodak plead "no contest" to possession of a deadly weapon and "no contest" to falsifying evidence by threatening a witness with force or implied force.

WATCH: Jodie Sweetin's Ex-Fiance Justin Hodak Taken Into Custody

He was found guilty on both felony charges and ordered to serve six years and eight months in state prison.

Upon completion of his sentence, Hodak will be placed on formal probation for five years.

As part of the probation terms, he must complete a 52-week domestic violence treatment program, obey a protective order and refrain from releasing images or videos of Sweetin.

He is also not permitted to own or possess any deadly or dangerous weapons, and at his next court hearing -- scheduled for May 12 -- Hodak must submit proof that he has relinquished his 9mm semiautomatic gun to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Prosecutors dismissed the remaining counts, which included stalking, due to the plea deal.

WATCH: Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out Following Split from Fiance Justin Hodak

Hodak and Sweetin dated for two years and became engaged in January 2016.

In March, Hodak was arrested for violating a restraining order that was granted to the Fuller House actress after he was arrested on two previous occasions during the preceding days.

See more on the pair's split below.

*Additional reporting by Tracie De la Rosa.

Related Articles