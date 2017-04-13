Jodie Sweetin's Ex-Fiance Justin Hodak Taken Into Custody, Bail Set at $1 Million

Justin Hodak's legal drama continues.

Jodie Sweetin's ex-fiance was taken into custody on Thursday after pleading not guilty at his arraignment for his arrest for possession of a firearm, violating a restraining order and a felony stalking charge.

WATCH: Jodie Sweetin's Ex-Fiancé Justin Hodak Arrested for Third Time After Violating Restraining Order

Hodak, who arrived at Van Nuys Courthouse at around 8:15 a.m., requested his bail be set at $175,000 before the judge denied his request and set bail at $1 million. He was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody.

The judge also issued a criminal protective order for Hodak to not contact or harass Sweetin after he violated his restraining order for the third time last month, declaring that he must stay 200 yards away from her, including her residence.

The criminal protective order takes precedence over the temporary restraining order.

In a statement to ET, Hodak's attorney, Stephen Fisch, says that Hodak "is heartbroken" over his recent breakup with Sweetin.

WATCH: Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out Following Split from Fiancé Justin Hodak: 'I'll Be Just Fine!'

"Mr. Hodak has never threatened to harm Ms. Sweetin or anyone in their family. He is heartbroken for the loss of his relationship and the family they built together over the last three and a half years," Fisch says. "He looks forward to answering the allegations and resolving his legal matters in a court of law. Mr. Hodak asks that you please respect the privacy of Ms. Sweetin."

ET has reached out to Sweetin's rep for comment.

Reporting by Tracie de la Rosa.

See more on Sweetin and Hodak's breakup in the video below.

Related Articles