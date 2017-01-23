Joanna Krupa Posts Nearly Nude Selfie, Tells Haters to 'Relax'

Joanna Krupa enjoys serving up some body goals in 2017! The 37-year-old model and former Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her nearly nude bathroom selfie.



In the Boomerang clip, Krupa rocks her hips from side-to-side, wearing flesh-colored underwear and nothing else.

"2017 #body #goals #fit#nofilter #joannakrupa yes I do have Nude color [underwear] on‼ so relax #haters#imamodel cielista nie stresujcie się @bemylilou bracelets #bemylilou and perfume from my own line for @esotiq," she captioned the shot.



Krupa isn't a stranger to showing off her fit body. Back in October, she turned heads by sharing a topless selfie to Instagram.

"Mirror mirror on the wall.....Good morning #loveyourself #health #fitness #confidence #saynotohate #allnatural #joannakrupa," she captioned the racy pic of herself wearing a patterned thong.



Since her time on reality TV has come to an end, Krupa has been focusing on her modeling career. She recently landed the cover of Grazia Poland, which features her in an edgy all-white ensemble.

