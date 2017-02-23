Jimmy Kimmel Was Starstruck at Ellen DeGeneres’s Birthday Party

Late night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where he recalled some of the standout moments from Ellen’s star-studded 59th birthday bash. He told Ellen, “This was the greatest birthday I’ve ever been a part of.”

Jimmy was struck by how many stars were on hand to celebrate the daytime host. He noted, “It’s like the Vanity Fair post-Oscar party … I’m talking to somebody and I hear Bruno Mars, and I’m like, eh, that’s … that’s Bruno Mars’s song, and I turn around and it is Bruno Mars by the lamp.

Bruno Mars wasn’t the only celebrity at the fete. Ellen’s party drew a slew of other famous well-wishers. Aaron Rodgers, Channing Tatum, Gwyneth Paltrow, and John Legend were just a few of the celebs who danced the night away. The birthday girl herself was pleased with the turnout.

One party guest especially surprised Kimmel. He recalled, “This kid walks in and he was different from everyone else, and I thought maybe you ordered pizza or something, and it’s, oh, it’s Justin Bieber! That’s it. It struck me that you actually have an actual relationship with Justin Bieber.” Kimmel then asked what we’re all wondering: “What do her and Justin talk about?” Ellen responded, “Usually, I give him advice on things that are going on. We don’t hang out all the time.” Kimmel noted how well behaved Justin Bieber was while at the birthday bash.

