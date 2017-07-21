Jimmy Kimmel Shares Unbelievably Adorable Pic of 3-Month-Old Son, Thanks Fans for Their Love and Support

Billy Kimmel is a happy baby boy!

Jimmy Kimmel shared the cutest photo ever of his 3-month-old son to Instagram on Friday, along with a health update and thank you to fans for sending their love after Billy underwent open heart surgery as a newborn earlier this year.

"Billy is three months old today and doing great," the Jimmy Kimmel Live host wrote. "Thanks for all your love & support and please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care Billy got."

You rock, Billy!

Back when Billy was born, Kimmel broke down in tears while revealing his son's health problems at such a young age with his late-night audience, after which the 49-year-old comedian took a leave of absence to be with his family during Billy's recovery. Since then, Kimmel has continued to share Billy's story as a means to making a passionate plea for health care in our country.

