Jimmy Fallon’s generous donation to J.J. Watt’s hurricane relief fund

Fallon said, “I’m proud to say that our show, The Tonight Show, is donating $1 million dollars to J.J.’s fund. Thank you, J.J.”

After the very generous donation, Fallon invited Victoria White, Marquist Taylor and their choir to sing “Lean on Me.” White and Taylor recently became a viral sensation after a visit to a storm shelter was caught on video where they formed a spontaneous gospel choir to sing to hurricane evacuees.

If you would also like to donate to JJ Watt’s foundation their crowdfunding page is available at youcaring.com.

