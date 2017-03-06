Jimmy Buffett Expanding Margaritaville Empire to Retirement Homes

Margaritaville is no longer just a song, it’s now a real-life island-living destination. Jimmy Buffett announced he is opening a string of retirement communities in Florida.

The model homes that will be part of this new business venture called Latitude Margaritaville will open their doors in early 2018.

“Inspired by the legendary music and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, your new home in paradise features exciting recreation, unmatched dining and FINtastic nightlife,” according to the site for Latitude Margaritaville.

This $1 billion project will open with 7,000 homes in Daytona Beach, Fla. So far, over 10,000 registrations have poured in from interested potential residents. There will be more locations added soon.

In addition to putting together the best island-living communities for all the Parrotheads out there, Buffett also has a play called Escape to Margaritaville coming to Broadway in 2018.

