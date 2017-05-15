Jim Parsons Shares Photos From His Wedding to Todd Spiewak





They did it! Jim Parsons married his longtime partner, Todd Spiewak, over the weekend, and now The Big Bang Theory star is indulging us by sharing some photos.

While the TV star, 44, has been notoriously private about his personal life, save for this sweet 14th anniversary message last fall, he opted to share some photos of his big day, which took place on Saturday at the Rainbow Room in NYC.

The first photo showed them walking back down the aisle after becoming mister and mister. They held hands as guests — and the officiant — clapped. Spiewak grinned but Parsons had more of a sweet shy smile on his face.





The second post included photos from the reception and first dance — and there was an outfit change! Parsons, who beamed as he took the dance floor, explained he was pretty excited to be wearing a red velvet-looking Tom Ford tux.

“Reception, first dance…” he wrote. “(have to say thank you to #anniepsaltaris who was supposed to just be a guest but worked really hard to help us get the @tomford tuxes we loved so much AND she tied the bow ties of several guests that night. Annie is a champ and we love her).”

View photos Jim Parsons shared some photos from his May 13 wedding to Todd Spiewak, including their first dance. (Photo: Amber Gress Photographer/Jim Parsons via Instagram) More

The post also gave shout-outs to his wedding photog (Amber Gress), event planner (Melissa McNeeley), and flower person (Doan Ly).

View photos Just married! Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak. (Photo: Amber Gress Photographer/Jim Parsons via Instagram) More

Parsons’s co-star Mayim Bialik shared one of the wedding photos and noted that she was in attendance. “What a wedding,” she wrote. “Not a cell phone in sight. Everyone was so present which sounds pretentious but it was truly powerful for us all to just want to be there fully. Todd and @therealjimparsons, you are so loved. Also: hands down, prettiest chupah ever. Seriously. #chupahlove #yourlove.”

For a TV star whose show was just renewed for two more seasons, this is the prime time to get married — during hiatus. And the pair shares a home in NYC in addition to a place in L.A., where the show shoots.

Parsons’s relationship with Spiewak was first confirmed in 2012 when it was noted in one simple line of a New York Times profile. After that, he spoke up about the relationship a little more, including during his Emmy acceptance speech in 2013 when he called Todd “my favorite person on earth.” When Parsons appeared on Inside the Actors Studio in 2015, Spiewak was there and revealed that the men met on a blind date.

As for the topic of marriage, Parsons didn’t seem set on anything when asked about it on The View in 2015. “You know what’s very funny to me? So much of my adult life [marriage] wasn’t really a possibility,” he said. “I have grown more interested in the idea and certainly supportive of the notion, and if [me getting married] would help the notion in general, even that might be enough to make me want to do it. My own personal interest in it has never been that high … I mean, both of us — we’re roughly the same age and we just didn’t grow up with that as a possibility. We have a very, very happy life.”

A very happy life — and now a very happy marriage. Congrats to them.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: